China Consistent With Being Nervous About PM Modi's Engagements With The US

Exposing its insecurities with deepening Indo-US ties, China's state-owned media has once again slammed the US for "pushing India and ramping up its efforts to harass China's economic progress" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarts his historic first official state visit to the US. In an opinion piece in the Global Times, former foreign minister Wang Yi, who is currently serving as director of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission Office, said that US’ geopolitical calculations drove its efforts to strengthen economic and trade interactions with India, adding that it was “bound to fail.”

Past Chinese reactions to PM Modi's visits

In 2021, China had said that an alliance with US will "crush India’s great power fantasies." Chinese observers were often quoted as saying that the US' intention to rope in India to counter China and Russia would only further intensify the regional tensions toward militarisation and conflict. When US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III visited India, China said that such frequent exchange visits of officials between US and India "cannot fundamentally change conflicting visions of world order."

In 2022, China said that India shouldn’t buy what US is selling during Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s India trip.

When PM Modi confirmed his presence at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2022 which was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, China once again spoke about the contradictions in India's foreign policy. The confirmation came days after India's decision to walk away from being part of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) trade negotiations.

Chinese analysts said that India is sticking to an independent and autonomous diplomacy and they hope India will be more united with other SCO members including China and Russia, and "play a more positive role to promote multipolarisation of the world together." China has consistently tried to undermine the US-led unipolar dominance.

China nervous as India talks to NATO

Following reports that India held talks with NATO in 2022, China reacted by highlighting the contradictory approaches of India that on one hand has strengthened cooperation with the US-led West, especially in defense and security but on the other hand, has explicitly refused to join the US-led NATO. It also said that regular US-India engagements are only being hyped up by the US in order to shape a favourable public opinion environment for US' own Indo-Pacific security architecture.

China said that leaning towards NATO will be India's unwise choice which will cause great harm to New Delhi's strategic autonomy, international status and relations with neighbouring countries. China has many times pointed to the fact that India has become one of the top buyers of Russian crude since the war began in Ukraine.

QUAD unnerves China

As India has deepened engagments with QUAD, a group comprising USA, Australia and Japan besides India and during QUAD Summits, China has repeatedly slammed the grouping as an "Asian NATO". The Malabar Exercise by QUAD member navies have also led to China's insecurities.

When the former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised India for banning some Chinese apps, including TikTok, China slammed him for being hypocritical. It accused Pompeo of spreading lies and misleading the public which was intended to "grab every possible chance to fan the flames of hatred against China." Beijing said India appears to be an excellent choice to be manipulated and by making India hostile to China, the former could be roped into the US' anti-China campaign.