China: Cosplaying Anime Fan Claims Police Detained Her For Wearing Japanese Kimono

A Chinese anime fan was reportedly detained and questioned by police after she dressed in a traditional Japanese dress to pose for pictures in Suzhou. The woman stated that she was wearing a white kimono which had images of red flowers and green leaves as she was standing in a queue for a snack in Huaihai Street, CNN reported. The woman claimed that she and her photographer was surrounded by police as she was waiting for the snack. The woman has shared the details of the incident in a post on China's Twitter-like platform, Weibo.

In her post, the woman highlighted that police raised objection to her kimono which she wore with a long blond wig. In the video, the woman has shared a part of the encounter with the police in which she can be seen explaining to an officer. The Police personnel said that he would not have said this if she wore Hanfu. The official further said that "You are a Chinese! Are you?" and shouted in response, as per the CNN report. Notably, Hanfu is a clothing which was traditionally worn by ethnic-majority Han Chinese before the Qing Dynasty and has gained popularity amid Chinese President Xi Jinping's promotion of traditional culture. The woman asked the police personnel reason for which she was being shouted at. In response, the police official said that she was been questioned on "suspicion of picking quarrels and provoking trouble."

The video which has garnered over 8 million views ended with the woman being taken by police officers. In the video, the woman claimed that she was questioned at the police station for around 5 hours until 1 AM and added that the search was conducted on her phone. The woman mentioned that her pictures were deleted and her kimono was confiscated. The woman revealed that police officers "educated" and warned her to not share her experience on the internet. In a post on another Chinese social media platform, Qzone, the woman claimed that police also asked her to write a 500-word letter which was about self-criticism. Her post has sparked debate on the social media platform as some criticized her for wearing a traditional Japanese dress while many backed her. As per the news report, wearing a kimono in public in China has become controversial in past years amid an increase in the sentiment of nationalism and anti-Japan opinion stemming from Japan's invasion of China during the second world war.

Image: Unsplash/Representative