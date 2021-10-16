China Court Gives Man Death Sentence For Setting Ex-wife On Fire During A Livestream

A Chinese court on October 14 sentenced a man to death for killing his ex-wife during a live stream in September last year. According to the reports of CNN, the man had murdered his ex-wife just two months after the duo got divorced.

The incident took place in September last year when Amuchu, a 30-year-old Tibetan vlogger known on social media as Lamu, was live-streaming a video for her followers. During the livestream, her former husband Tang Lu appeared in front of the camera, doused her in gasoline and set her on fire. According to BBC, the victim who was a social media influencer and farmer in a Tibetan autonomous prefecture in southwestern Sichuan province, suffered burn injuries of about 90% and succumbed to her injuries two weeks after the incident. The case has sent shock waves across the country and resulted in nationwide outrage on several social media platforms including Douyin, China's version of TikTok.

Court says 'crime was extremely cruel & social impact extremely bad'

According to the court, Tang, the husband of Amuchu, had a history of violence towards the 30-year-old social media influencer. The court noted that the accused had killed his ex-wife within two months of getting a divorce. Further, the court noted that the man, who belongs to Sichuan province where a large number of ethnic Tibetans reside, was involved in an intentional homicide. "His crime "was extremely cruel and the social impact was extremely bad," CBS News quoted the court statement. The court called for "severe punishment" in accordance with the law. It is worth noting that the victim had hundreds of thousands of followers on Douyin, where she used to post videos related to her daily life. Her videos also include foraging in the mountains, cooking and lipsyncing to songs as she dressed in traditional Tibetan clothing, BBC reported.

1 in 4 married women have experienced domestic abuse: Report

The report further said that the vlogger was known for her upbeat posts on rural life and was commended for not using makeup in her videos. Usually, her videos would garner millions of views. As the gruesome incident had taken place on the same platform where she used to chat with her followers, her die-hard fans and social activists group initiated an online campaign for justice. However, the Chinese authorities censored the hashtags seeking justice for the mother of two. According to a 2013 survey by the All-China Women's Federation, around one in four married women have experienced domestic abuse. In 2016, China criminalised domestic violence but the issue remains under-reported.

Image: Twitter/@Medyanin50Tonu