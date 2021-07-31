China: COVID-19 Outbreak Spreads To Five Provinces Including Fujian & Chongqing

China is once again imposing strict lockdown after a cluster of new COVID-19 infections has been reported from Fujian province and Chongqing municipality, . According to a report by NDTV, the National Health Commission has reported at least 55 new cases on Saturday. This is the second-largest outbreak that was found after the nine flight cleaning staff tested positive for the Delta variant of coronavirus on Thursday. According to the health officials, the flight which is likely to be linked with the recent surge was a Russian- CA910 flight, which had commenced its journey from Moscow with at least 69 COVID-19 positive passengers. The health officials added that the China-bound flight was transporting passengers for five major Chinese cities including Nanjing, Tianjin and Zhengzhou.

Global Times claims 200 people linked with the recent coronavirus outbreak

According to a report by China mouthpiece, Global Times, those nine infected cleaning staff further infected other airport staff at Nanjing Lukou International Airport. As of Saturday, more than 200 cases have been detected after the first case reported at the airport. The authorities have suspended tourism and cultural events near the regions where the recent outbreak was reported.

The authorities imposed a strict lockdown for nearly 1.5 million people in the tourist city of Zhangjiajie in Hunan province after a few cases were reported due to a theatre performance. According to a television network based in Paris, at least 41,000 people have been kept under lockdown in Beijing after two locally transmitted cases found in nine housing communities.

Once China boasted of its success has again forced to impose lockdown

Earlier, China has boasted of its success in eradicating the deadly pandemic within its borders after imposing the world's first lockdown. However, the recent outbreak that has infected hundreds of people, has again forced several cities to tighten their guard. Authorities have now started screening for close contacts and identifying residents who have been to Nanjing after July 20. Although China has always maintained secrecy when it comes to data, the updated figures released by Worldometer says, "At least 92,930 cases have been detected in the country so far, of which 4,636 have lost their lives while 87,323 have been recovered."

(Image Credit: AP/Pixabay)