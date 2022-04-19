China: COVID-19 Surge Brings Panic In Shanghai As People Turn Against Each Other

China is facing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases right now, and one of its largest cities Shanghai is in the midst of lockdown. The city has a population of almost 25 million people, most of whom live in apartment blocks, forming new social relationships through barter and as well as the establishment of food-sharing stations. But, with no end in sight to a lockdown that has lasted for almost four weeks now, frustrations are rising behind the closed doors of the city's tower blocks. People are blaming their neighbours for not complying with COVID rules.

As officials struggle to contain China's greatest outbreak since the virus was first found in Wuhan in late 2019, it's not uncommon for test results to be shared and positive cases to be published in WeChat groups. After the results of a test, including that of a US citizen, came positive last week, the US citizen was told that she would be transported to a quarantine centre, causing widespread panic, according to local media.

Elderly people are more terrified of the virus than young people

A resident stated that elderly people are more terrified of the virus than young people because of the media's dramatization of the disease and because old people have poorer immune systems. When his test result failed to upload to his health app, another foreign resident, was accused of being COVID-positive by his neighbours. His building's management attempted to halt his family's food delivery unless they shared their home test results with the rest of the residents, a demand that other Shanghai residents claim is common and infringes on their privacy.

Another foreign resident who tested positive stated she was kept in her apartment rather than being transported to central quarantine, much to the chagrin of her neighbours, who urged her to leave, tried to keep her out of group shopping orders, and even demanded she apologizes in writing.

Seven COVID-19 deaths reported in Shanghai

In the meanwhile, figures released by China's National Health Commission on Tuesday suggest that seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in Shanghai on Monday, adding to the three reported the day before, bringing the total death toll in the country due to coronavirus to 4,648. The local report stated that besides Shanghai, China saw new local COVID-19 instances in 18 additional provincial-level regions, including 88 in the northeastern province of Jilin.

Image: AP