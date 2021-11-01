Chinese authorities are coming down heavily on some of the country's most popular TV channels in a bid to broadcast content that lauds the 'achievements' of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under President Xi Jinping. This comes after Representatives of satellite broadcasters in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Hunan met with the officials from the CCP's central propaganda department. In addition, the representatives also met the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television (SARFT), according to Radio Free Asia.

According to Radio Free Asia, the channels have been asked to 'vigorously promote the core values of socialism, focus more on hot topics in the new era' mainly under Xi Jinping. In addition, they have also been asked to 'focus on CCP's fighters and workers'. Moreover, the CCP has also pressurised and warned the TV channels against airing too many star-studded entertainment shows. Among the channels that are popular in China, include Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Hunan Satellite TV.

Chinese TV channels ordered to undergo 'rectification and reform'

As a part of its measures, the CCP has also ordered these channels to undergo "rectification and reform," and offer more high-quality shows that "guide and enrich the spiritual and cultural lives of the people". This comes as Beijing has been dominating the media which is being used as an important tool for asserting its power and enhancing its narrative in international discourse. Meanwhile, the Hongkong Post reported that Beijing has also roped in scholars, journalists, and experts abroad as it bankrolls them and censors domestic media while also keeping an eye on the Chinese Diaspora abroad.

In an earlier report, the Hongkong Post had stated that the Chinese Communist Party is using at least 20 organisations and around 100 Twitter handles to further its propaganda after the country received worldwide flak over the origin and spread of COVID-19. Beijing has also financially supported journalists, scholars, and experts abroad, as per the Hongkong Post report.

With ANI inputs