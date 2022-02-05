Last Updated:

China Cries Foul As Canadian Govt Boycotts Winter Olympics; Alleges Political Manipulation

The Chinese embassy in Canada has cried foul and come down heavily on the country after it decided to diplomatically boycott the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics

The Chinese embassy in Canada has cried foul and come down heavily on the country after it decided to diplomatically boycott the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics. China's mouthpiece Global Times on Twitter quoting the embassy stated that the people of China are the ones to speak about Beijing's human rights situation. It further attacked Western countries and categorically named Canada and said that have engaged in political manipulation and are trying to disrupt the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Chinese embassy further avered that the said measures are "doomed to fail", added Global Times. 

Canada announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics 

Back in December, Canada followed suit and officially announced that none of its ministers from the country will attend in defiance of China’s alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang province against the minority Uyghur community. The United States ally followed in the footsteps of the US, Australia and the UK after each announced a similar decision to boycott China. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a press briefing had told reporters that the move will not "come as a surprise to China”.

He maintained that Ottawa will not send government officials to the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics, launching a diplomatic boycott like the US. The US, UK, and Australia had officially confirmed that they would not send any official delegations to Beijing, but the athletes can participate, to keep it fair for sports.

India's diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India, Arindam Bagchi, informed that no Indian official will participate in the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing. This includes India's charge d'affaires not attending the opening and the closing ceremony of the Olympics, scheduled to take place between February 4 to February 20, 2022. 

"It is regrettable that China chooses to politicize Olympics," Bagchi said while answering a question put forth by the Republic Media Network during the press briefing.

Apart from India, the United States, Britain and Australia are among the countries that announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics over China's human rights record. The boycott allows the nations to send athletic delegations to the Games while refusing to send any high-ranking officials or dignitaries as an official delegation.

