China Cries Foul Over AUKUS Deal; Claims 'great Risk Of Nuclear Proliferation'

China on Friday raised grave concern over the AUKUS deal and said it would further escalate regional tension, provoke an arms race, and will threaten regional peace and stability. In a series of tweets, Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming said that the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, announced last year undermines international nuclear non-proliferation efforts. The Chinese official said several countries expressed grave concern over the possible repercussions of the AUKUS deal.

"In disregard of the international community’s concerns, the AUKUS have obstinately advanced nuclear submarine deal. This fully exposes their double standards and will have a profound negative impact on the resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue and the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue," said the Chinese official. "AUKUS involves the transfer of a large amount of weapons-grade nuclear material from nuclear-weapon states to a non-nuclear-weapon state. There is nothing in the IAEA safeguards mechanism that can effectively monitor such transfer, thus posing a great risk of nuclear proliferation," added the official.

Notably, last year, Australia and the US announced a defence partnership called AUKUS, with the initial task of the United States and the UK backing Canberra's bid to acquire nuclear-propelled submarines. This significant development paved the path to the cancellation of the previous agreement signed between Australia and France-based defence companies. Meanwhile, raising concern over the trilateral deal, the Chinese official urged the member countries to adopt a responsible attitude toward the international community’s concerns. "China urges the US, the UK & Australia to adopt a responsible attitude toward the international community’s concerns, rescind their erroneous decision, fulfil non-proliferation obligations with concrete actions rather than saying one thing and doing the complete opposite," said Xiaoming.

Know more about the AUKUS deal

It is worth mentioning France had signed the contract in 2016 for a dozen conventional diesel-electric submarines and the work to make them was already underway. The deal was worth at least $66 billion. However, in September last year, the deal was abruptly cancelled by Australia. Subsequently, both countries locked their horns over the cancellation of the agreement. Earlier, French PM Emmanuel Macron accused Canberra of dropping the French submarine contract in order to favour American nuclear-powered vessels. However, Australian PM Scott Morrison refuted the French President's allegations and claimed that he had raised issues several months ago.