China Critical Of Japan's Plan To Release Fukushima Radioactive Water Into Ocean

China has expressed concerns over Japan's plan to release nuclear waste water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean. China has called the global nuclear watchdog IAEA's report hasty. Beijing has also said the report cannot justify Japan’s plan of discharging nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean. The China Atomic Energy Authority and the National Nuclear Safety Administration also cleared China's stand on the issue.

'Report should not be a shield or greenlight the disposal'

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China has taken note of the Comprehensive Report released by the International Atomic Energy Agency. He said that the report failed to fully reflect views from experts that participated in the review and the conclusion was not shared by all experts. The Chinese side "regrets the hasty release of the report."

Wenbin said that the IAEA report "should not be the “shield” or “greenlight” for Japan’s discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean." Due to its limited mandate, the IAEA failed to review the justification and legitimacy of Japan’s ocean discharge plan, assess the long-term effectiveness of Japan’s purification facility and corroborate the authenticity and accuracy of Japan’s nuclear-contaminated water data, Chinese MoFA said.

Beijing called the the conclusion "largely limited and incomplete." It said that IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi had stated that the IAEA conducted the review at the request of the Japanese government and therefore the report is "neither a recommendation nor an endorsement of Japan’s ocean discharge policy."

China raises several questions, calls the exercise 'cost saving'

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that no matter what the report says, it will not change the fact that Japan will release millions of tonnes of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean in the next three decades. He said there are several questions that the IAEA report failed to answer.

Will Japan’s purification facility be effective in the long-term?

Can the international community be timely informed when the discharged water exceeds the discharge limit?

What impact will the long term accumulation and concentration of radionuclides bring to the marine environment, food safety and people’s health?

China said that Japan has insisted on discharging the nuclear-contaminated water into the sea in disregard of the concerns and opposition from the international community and taken the Pacific Ocean as the “sewer” simply for "saving cost".

Violation of international law

Beijing accused Japan of contravening its international moral responsibility and obligations under international law. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) stipulates that States have the obligation to protect and preserve the marine environment, and the Convention on the Prevention of Marine Pollution by Dumping of Wastes and Other Matter in 1972 prohibits the dumping of all radioactive wastes into the ocean from man-made structures at sea.

The effectiveness and long-term reliability of Japan’s purification facility is not verified by a third party, China said.

China urged Japan not to go ahead with its plan

China said that the stakes are too high and the world cannot afford to ignore risks that might lead to a mishap. It said we urge Japan to respect science and facts, not attempt to use the IAEA report to shield its ocean discharge. Beijing urged Tokyo to stop pushing forward the ocean discharge plan, and dispose of the nuclear-contaminated water in a responsible, science-based, safe and transparent manner.

China also cautioned that if Japan insists on going ahead with the plan, it will have to bear all the consequences arising from this. Beijing urged the Japanese side to work with the IAEA to put in place as soon as possible a long-term international monitoring mechanism that would involve stakeholders including Japan’s neighbouring countries.