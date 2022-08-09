China Criticises Blinken For Calling Pelosi's Taiwan Visit 'peaceful'; Issues Response

The Chinese embassy in South Africa on Monday derided US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for asserting that the visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan that sparked a diplomatic row was "peaceful." In an interview with eNCA, Blinken said the Chinese government “overreacted” to Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island nation. He further stated that China's response to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and the military steps taken by PLA ostensibly "in response to a peaceful visit by a member of our Congress is not helping."

“The real issue is the extraordinary reaction or overreaction by China at the peaceful visit by a member of our legislative branch [Pelosi]. Many members of our Congress visit Taiwan. And then a military response, from China, sending ballistic missiles and five of them landed in the seas near Japan," US Secretary of State said.

Blinken also derided China's countermeasures against the US, and its refusal to cooperate with the United States on climate change issues. Blinken labelled China's move as "very disappointing." "But this is a punishment not only for Washington but for the whole world, especially for developing countries," Blinken said.

Beijing slams 'serious violation of one-China policy'

Reacting strongly against Blinken's comments, the Chinese embassy stressed that Pelosi’s controversial tour of Taiwan was against the one-China principle and threatened its sovereignty. “Pelosi is the Speaker of the US House of Representatives and the second in line to the US presidency. Her visit to and activities in Taiwan, in whatever form and for whatever reason, is a serious violation of the US government's commitment to the one-China policy and a major political provocation to upgrade US official exchanges and substantive relations with Taiwan,” the Chinese embassy said.

"Despite China's serious concerns and firm opposition, Pelosi insisted on visiting Taiwan, seriously interfering in China's internal affairs, undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, trampling on the one-China policy, and threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," China's foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement. Blinken however told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia, that Pelosi's visit did not represent any alteration in American policy toward Taiwan or its One China policy. Blinken accused China of using it as a "pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait."