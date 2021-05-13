China: Death Of Student Triggers Protests, Police Urge People 'not To Transmit Rumours'

The death of a 16-year-old student in southwestern China has triggered protest and has become one of the most discussed topics on Chinese social media. According to AP, the mother of the boy had received a call and was told that her son, who she had dropped off at school just hours ago, had fallen from the school building and died. She then immediately went to Chengdu No. 49 Middle School, however, on reaching she couldn’t even enter the school grounds.

In a series of Twitter-like Weibo posts earlier this week, the mother disputed both the police and local government’s account of the 16-year-old son’s death. Her posts soon took the internet by storm and were reportedly shared thousands of time this week. As per reports, one related hashtag #ChengduNo.49Middle racked up more than 1.5 billion views alone on Weibo. People online also called for justice for the mother and questioned the actions of the school, police and local authorities.

Following the incident, videos of protest in front of the school circulated. People standing with white flowers shouted “the truth!” again and again. The incident reflected the frustration of Chinese people, who are met with local authorities’ deflecting blame and responsibility.

Police exclude criminal involvement

In a statement, the school had said that the student had fallen at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday night and that it was investigating and cooperating with the police. The local branch of the education department in Chenghua district in Chengdu, on the other hand, said that the incident was a suicide. Police in a statement said that they were still investigating the death of the 16-year-old and they excluded any criminal involvement.

“The family has no objection,” the statement read. “We urge the public to not believe rumours and not transmit rumours”.

Even after the police statement, the people demanded more information. Several Weibo users wondered that the mother had been silenced by the officials as she changed her username shortly after the post spread widely. The social media users also noted that the cellphone model, which is automatically recorded on each post, also changed. Some Weibo users question why there was a gap of roughly two hours between the school’s statement of the student’s time of death and when the mother claimed she was told of the news.

Xinhua reported that the mother had met with the school on the night of the phone call, but that they had met at the local police department so as to not disturb other students. The school’s director of safety also explained that it took two hours to notify the family because they could not identify the student at first due to the severity of injuries to his head. State broadcaster CCTV aired surveillance footage of the student’s fall as seen through his shadow passing through trees.

(With inputs from AP)

