China: Death Toll Due To Henan Floods Jumps To Over 300; 50 Remain Missing

Chinese authorities have confirmed that the official death toll in last month’s Henan floods rose to more than 300. The Henan provincial government announced that 302 people have died and 50 remain missing. The majority of the victims were in Zhengzhou, where 292 people have died while 47 were missing.

The officials at a news conference in Zhengzhou added that 10 people have died in three other cities. The previous death toll which was announced by the authorities last Friday was 99. Chinese Authorities have informed that 189 people died due to floods and mudslides, 54 in house collapses and 39 in underground areas such as basements and garages and including those on subway Line 5, according to AP. The death toll remained at six in an expressway tunnel from which 247 vehicles were removed as it was drained. Wang Kai, the Governor of Henan province, expressed condolences to the victims and sympathies to the families on behalf of the Henan Communist Party committee.

The Chinese government has set up an investigation team that would evaluate the disaster response, summarize the lessons from it and hold accountable anyone guilty of not performing duty, AP cited Chinese media. Authorities have informed that about 250,000 hectares of crops were destroyed and have estimated losses at more than 90 billion yuan ($14 billion). About 1.5 million people were evacuated due to the rains and flooding. It is worth mentioning that record-breaking rains hit Henan province in central China on July 20 which led to water engulfing subways, damaging dams, and outpouring riverbanks in central China. Zhengzhou was hit by 20 centimetres of rain in one hour starting at 4 pm. on July 20. Children were trapped in schools and stranded people stayed in their workplaces overnight.

