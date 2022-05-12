China Defends 'zero-COVID' Approach, Labels WHO Chief's Remarks 'irresponsible'

China on Wednesday, 11 May, dismissed the World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s criticism of its 'zero-COVID' approach. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian defended Beijing's "zero-COVID" strategy and called the remarks from the head of the WHO "irresponsible." His remarks came after Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he has been discussing the need for a new policy with Chinese experts in view of new knowledge about the virus.

In his remarks, Zhao Lijian said that people need to look at China's COVID policy in an "objective and rational manner." He further said that people should avoid making "irresponsible remarks" and must know about facts. He said that the Chinese government's COVID-19 approach has the ability to stand the test of history. Lijian stated that China's science-based prevention and control measures have been able to show "effective" results. Furthermore, he added that China is one of the countries which has the most "successful" COVID-19 response in the world and it has been seen by the world. He highlighted that Beijing's "dynamic zero-COVID policy" has been able to stand the "severest test" in controlling COVID-19 in Wuhan.

"I just stated the Chinese government’s position very clearly. We hope relevant people will look at China’s COVID policy in an objective and rational light, learn more about the facts, and refrain from making irresponsible remarks," Zhao Lijian said in the press briefing. "The Chinese government’s COVID-19 policy can stand the test of history. Our science-based prevention and control measures have been proven to be effective. China is one of the countries with the most successful COVID-19 response in the world. This is a fact witnessed by the international community," Zhao Lijian added.

WHO Chief says 'zero-COVID strategy' not 'sustainable'

Earlier on 10 May, the Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had said that the "zero-COVID strategy" is not sustainable, keeping in view the behaviour of the virus. Speaking at a press briefing, Ghebreyesus said that they have good tools for transiting into another strategy as they have gained knowledge and understanding of the virus. Furthermore, the WHO Chief said that he has discussed the issue with Chinese experts and has indicated that the "zero-COVID" strategy is not "sustainable." According to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the authorities need to move to a different approach, keeping in view the behaviour of the virus. It is to mention here that China has been following a zero-COVID policy since the COVID-19 outbreak began. In order to curb the spread of the virus, the Chinese government has been announcing travel restrictions, a lockdown in the country, and conducting mass testing of people to control the COVID-19 in the region.

"When we talk about the zero-COVID strategy, we don't think that it is sustainable, considering the behaviour of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "We have discussed about this issue with Chinese experts and we indicated that the approach, you know, will not be sustainable and considering the behaviour of the virus, I think a shift would be very important," he added.

Image: AP