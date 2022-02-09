China Delays Probe Into Case Of Woman Chained By Her Neck After Failed Attempts To Censor

After the footage of a middle-aged woman chained to the wall of a shack by her neck sparked outcry and backlash in China with many criticizing CCP’s treatment of patients with mental illness, Chinese authorities on Tuesday launched a formal investigation into the matter. The woman in thin clothing was tied onto a hut, and has been identified as “Little Plum Blossom.”

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province, eastern China. The patient was suffering from serious mental retardation and was married to a Chinese man. She had birthed nearly eight children, but after the incident is being treated by a hospital by a team of physicians, according to ABC.

China launches late probe

As the incident gained traction across the Chinese social media and sparked fury against president Xi Jinping’s ruling party, Chinese authorities reportedly rushed to censor the accounts that shared the information regarding the woman. The victim is reported to be a resident of the southwestern province of Yunnan, relatively farther than the location that she was found in. The probe aims to find whether there had been negligence on part of the local Chinese officials in the incident.

The shocking footage of the woman appeared online on Jan. 28 on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, and caused a hue and cry against China’s communist authorities. Many on the Chinese social media questioned the women’s safety in Beijing as the woman hung from a rope in the freezing temperatures in relatively scanty attire. A man was seen bringing the woman down from the rope in the video and was seen offering her his coat, as well as asking a series of questions.

“You should take good care of your mother,” a Chinese man could be heard telling a boy in the visuals widely circulated online. The unidentified boy replies, “We bring her food to eat every day.”

According to NBC, Chinese authorities had launched a rigorous campaign to suppress the story from going viral online but the censors did not hold the information back as people on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo widely shared the footage. Users questioned and denounced the Chinese authorities as they grieved with the condition of the woman. “Lock and chains, when there’s not even a house door,” one user on Weibo stressed. “I really want to cry, she’s obviously mentally ill, she is chained up in the cold like an animal,” another on Weibo wrote. Meanwhile a third said, “Her gaze towards the camera makes me feel awful all over.”

Chinese municipal body quickly rejects human trafficking angle

Many also claimed online that the said woman was a victim of human trafficking in China. But Beijing’s Fengxian County Party Committee, a municipal body, was quick to reject that information as it said that there has been no human trafficking of the woman. The authorities further informed that the woman was married to her husband in 1998 and was a patient of mental illness.

Chinese government’s mouthpiece, Global Times’ former editor also made remarks on the incident, stressing that the explanation offered by the Chinese authorities and their initial response to the incident was “far from sufficient.” Hu Xijin stressed that the CCP has been unable to quell citizens’ doubts about women's safety and that has caused great dissatisfaction. “The woman is confirmed to be mentally ill. What made her crazy? Is this marriage normal and legal?” The latter asked.