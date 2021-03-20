China Deliberately Sacrificed Lives Of Health Workers To Cover-up Covid Outbreak: Report

As China is downplaying the threat of pandemic of several critical weeks, a report on behalf of Foreign Policy written by Annie Sparrow has said that the Chinese authorities deliberately sacrificed health workers to maintain their lies. The report further mentioned that the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) efforts to silence doctors not only fuelled the pandemic, but also compromised the world's ability to spot the next one. "The reason for the cover-up is unclear, although it is speculated that some factors may have been a reluctance to cancel political meetings and a fear of public panic," it added.

Report: China's deliberately sacrificed lives of health workers

The report said that the Chinese authorities instead of notifying the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of pneumonia, decided to censor information and conceal the virus by silencing doctors who tried to warn their colleagues. Slamming the authorities, the report said that in an attempt to curb panic, the hospital leaders had refused to authorise masks and personal protective equipment (PPE).

According to Annie Sparrow, despite growing infections - hospital authorities in China had refused to believe that the spread of the virus among humans was possible or that staff members were infected. These falsehoods eventually influenced the WHO's decision to not immediately declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, which it did for Ebola, Zika and H1N1 virus.

According to Sparrow, China's medical censorship is particularly dangerous because physicians are indispensable for surveillance of emerging threats. The Chinese government's attempt to cover up SARS led to the revision of the International Health Regulations and an international mindset that Beijing had learned its lesson, but the only lesson it learned was to better cover up outbreaks.

Earlier this year, China let a second WHO-led mission into China but denied its access to essential data on the earliest patients recorded with COVID-19. Even though the virus has been successfully controlled in the nation, the authoritarian system of party-line censorship and cover-up at all costs had facilitated COVID-19's spread in the first place. "This time, China has cost itself, and the world, the only reliable warning system in the country where it may be most needed," Sparrow concluded.