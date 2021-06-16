China Denies Gas Leak At Nuclear Power Plant, Blames Fuel Rod Damage: Report

China on June 16 said that a handful of damaged fuel rods caused the accumulation of radioactive gases at a nuclear power station in the southern part of the country and also described the problem as “common.” A joint statement by China’s environment ministry and the National Nuclear Safety Administration came after CNN reported that the United States government has spent the last week assessing a report of a leak at China’s Taishan plant in Guangdong province after a French company that part-owns and helps operate it warned of an “imminent radiological threat.”

While the warning had also included an accusation that the Chinese safety authority was raising the acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the plant to prevent its shut down, the authorities on Wednesday called it a “common phenomenon.” According to the Chinese state media, Global Times, the statement said, “Due to the influence of uncontrollable factors in fuel manufacturing, transportation, loading and other links, a small amount of fuel rod damage is inevitable.”

There are over 60,000 fuel rods in the core unit and the proportion of the damaged rods is “less than 0.01 per cent,” which according to the statement is “ far lower than the maximum fuel assemblies damage ratio (0.25 per cent) in the design, according to the authority.” Further, the Chinese ministry also said that the increase in radioactivity is within the permitted range of “stable operation” for nuclear plants and dismissed CNN report by adding, “there is no issue of radioactive leakage to the environment.”

China to closely monitor radioactivity

CNN has previously reported that the "Chinese safety authority was raising the acceptable limits for radiation detection" at the plant to avoid shutting the plant down and even cited a letter from the French company Framatome "to the US Department of Energy obtained” by the media outlet. However, the Chinese ministry has reportedly refuted these claims and accused the media outlet of using ‘wrong concepts’ in its report.

The ministry explained that China’s National Nuclear Safety Administration (NNSA) has not approved to increase the acceptable radiation limit around the Taishan plant. The authorities have said that they will continue to closely monitor the radioactivity level inside the primary circuit of Unit 1 in the plant and enhance the on-site supervision along with environmental monitoring.

IMAGE: AP