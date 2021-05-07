China Denounces G7 Communique On Beijing's 'assertiveness' In South China Sea Feud

In response to the Foreign Ministers Group of Seven (G7) countries rebuking Chinese military's assertiveness in the South China Sea, Beijing has reacted rather sharply against the said joint communique'. In a joint statement, delegates at G7 had inculpated China for increasing its presence in the East and the South China Sea.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin strongly condemned these observations of the G7 meeting held in the United Kingdom. In a joint statement released on Wednesday in London, representatives from the G7 which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the USA, had denounced Chinese presence and actions in the east and the South China Sea.

Wang condemned the G7 nations in a news conference, saying their move is an interference in China's sovereignty and runs counter to the current trend of peaceful development and cooperation. He reiterated China's stance on its territorial claims in the Seas, clarifying those are basic legal grounds.

Wang also opposed the G7 Foreign Ministers' support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in World Health Organisation forums and the World Health Assembly. He said that Taiwan's participation in international organisations, such as WHO, must align with the "One-China" principle.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said the G7's unanimous support is especially meaningful ahead of the WHO's annual assembly which is scheduled for later this month.

Ministry officials said Taiwan will keep deepening its cooperation with G7 member countries in order to contribute to global health and people's well-being, as well as peace, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. To be noted, Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of over 24 million people located off the south-eastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for over seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has rebutted the aggression of China by elevating strategic ties with democracies including the US which time and again refutes Beijing. China in turn has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" is synonymous with war. In the communique', G7 Foreign Ministers voiced their opposition to any unilateral actions that could undermine the international rules-based order regarding Chinese aggression in the East and South China Seas.

G7 -2021 criticising China

Foreign Ministers Group of Seven (G7) countries rebuked China on issues concerning Hong Kong, human rights violations in Xinjiang and military assertiveness in the South China Sea. They raised serious concerns about the regional stability amid China's unilateral actions.

G7 Leaders reiterated their serious concerns over human rights issues in China including alleged forced labour camps and a crackdown in Hong Kong against anti-government protestors and the persecution of the Uyghur minority in the province of Xinjiang. G7 ministers on May 5, in a joint statement, said:

"We continue to be deeply concerned about human rights violations and abuses in Xinjiang and in Tibet, especially the targeting of Uyghurs, members of other ethnic and religious minority groups and the existence of a large-scale network of "political re-education" camps and reports of forced labour systems and forced sterilisation."

Disputes over the South China Sea have compelled several foreign entities to outpour their opinions and inculpate China. Leaders raised concerns about the situation in and around the East and South China Sea. The G7 ministers said-

"We remain seriously concerned about the situation in and around the East and South China Seas. We underscore the importance of peace and stability across Taiwan Strait, and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross- Strait issues."

The said ministers reiterated their strong opposition to any "unilateral actions that could escalate tensions and undermine regional stability and the international rules-based order and express serious concern about reports of militarisation, coercion and intimidation in the region.

Lately, it appears China's Xi Jinping has witnessed a cold shoulder while countries across the globe either cleared their stance or strengthened their relations with one of the world's largest trading resource.