China Describes US Reaction To Balloon As 'hysterical', Says It Shows Washington Is 'weak'

China’s senior diplomat Wang Yi on Saturday slammed the United States' response to the alleged "spy" balloon, saying that the shooting down of the unmanned airship by the Pentagon was “absurd and hysterical." Describing the Biden administration's move as an "abuse of power", Wang said that such an action “does not show the US is strong." "On the contrary, it [shooting down of the Chinese spy balloon] shows the US is weak," said China's diplomat, adding that the hype around the balloon was intended to divert the American public's attention from the political issues within America. The US, last week, shot down a Chinese spy balloon that was flying over the skies of Montana, approximately 60,000 feet. China berated Washington for overreacting and "violating the spirit of international law.”

“There are many balloons in the sky. Do you want to down each and every one of them?” Wang asked at the Munich Security Conference, launching a scathing attack on Biden administration.

NATO asserts to be wary of China

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, on the other hand, warned Europe and Asia to be wary of China, maintaining that a Ukraine-like invasion might unfold on Asian territory with respect to China's regional interests in the self-administered island of Taiwan. “What is happening in Europe today,” he cautioned, “could happen in east Asia tomorrow," Stoltenberg told Munich Security Conference. Beijing “is watching closely to see the price Russia pays — or the reward it receives for its aggression. Even if the war ends tomorrow,” he added, “our security environment is changed for the long term," said the NATO chief. “The war in Ukraine has made clear the danger of over-reliance on authoritarian regimes,” he added, referring to China. “We should not make the same mistake with China and other authoritarian regimes,” Stoltenberg, asserted.

Wang advised that Europe must reassess its reliance on US policies pertaining to the war in Ukraine. “Our friends in Europe should think calmly about how to bring peace in [Ukraine] and how to manifest its strategic autonomy," he told the conference in an anti-American speech. Wang also derided the US ban on its microchip technology, labelling the move as “100% protectionism, 100% selfish, 100% unilateralism”. US Senate passed bipartisan legislation CHIPS Act in 2020 to ban the vital semiconductors chips exports from China to outdo Beijing's monopoly, and instead boost investment for US-based semiconductor manufacturers. Beijing has been criticizing US' export controls, calling it a breach of the World Trade Organization rules.