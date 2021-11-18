China Detains More Than 400 Myanmar Migrants For Illegally Entering Country: Report

Recent reports suggest that China has detained more than 400 migrant labourers from Myanmar for illegally entering the country and working without proper documentation. For more than a year now, these migrants have been held at Beijing's detention centre. About 300 migrants were imprisoned in the southern city of Dongguan, while the remaining were held in a seafood plant in Shandong province, reported Radio Free Asia. A migrant worker who was released in September revealed to Radio Free Asia that his brother had been detained by Chinese officials, along with several other foreign workers. "Only four or five of the people arrested with my brother have been released. I am not sure where the others are right now. They are sometimes taken to work for certain companies," the migrant informed the outlet.

The Chinese government officials occasionally collaborate with business owners to exploit migrants, the report stated citing the migrant. Each room had 27 or 28 people in it when we arrived after being detained. "They were all arrested while working, just like us. At that time, we had no clue how long we would be there or when we would be released," stated Aye Lwin Than, another migrant informant who was also released in September. Despite the fact that there is no official bilateral agreement between China and Myanmar on migrant workers, thousands of Myanmar migrant workers visit China each year in quest of jobs. Because there is no consensus on the subject of migrant labour, the majority of Myanmar employees in China are commonly deemed illegal labourers and are frequently detained, reported the outlet citing residents on the Chinese side of the border.

Myanmar military wreaking havoc in Chin state

Earlier this month, satellite photographs showed the Myanmar military wreaking havoc in Chin state, where clashes between soldiers and anti-junta groups erupted after the democratically elected government was deposed by a coup. The junta had carried out an arson attack in Chin state for the second time, Radio Free Asia reported. On October 29, regiment soldiers attacked Chin's Thantlang settlement, looted inhabitants' belongings, and burnt at least 200 homes, the outlet reported citing witnesses.

According to the US State Department, the international community must hold the Burmese military accountable and take measures to avoid serious human rights breaches and abuses. Meanwhile, junta troops also destroyed 18 houses and a hotel last month, forcing people to flee across the border to India's Mizoram state. However, the military has denied carrying out the arson attacks. According to data from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), almost 1,200 people have been killed in Myanmar since the military takeover took place in February.

