China Directs Microsoft's Bing To Suspend Auto-suggest Function For 7 Days

In a significant development, China on Monday directed Microsoft's Bing global search engine to suspend the function of auto-suggest for seven days, reported ANI. According to the statement released by the Beijing office of the search engine, the Xi Jinping administration has ordered Bing China to suspend the auto-suggest feature for seven days in accordance with Chinese law.

Earlier in December last year, China had directed Bing to suspend the auto-suggest feature for 30 days. Bing had then announced that the global search platform follows rules and users' right to access information, CNBC reported. However, the company had not revealed the reasons behind the suspension. Meanwhile, Microsoft in October last year announced its decision to shut down the LinkedIn service in China. In an official statement, China had mentioned that they had reached the decision after having met with a "significantly more challenging operating environment" and more rules required to be followed in China, as per the AP report. Later in December, LinkedIn in a blog post announced that they have launched the local version of their application in China.

LinkedIn announces launch of 'InCareer' in China

LinkedIn recently announced their decision of launching a new app called "InCareer" where job seekers will be able to discover jobs. According to the blog post, people will not be able to share posts or articles, however, they would be able to update their profiles and get accessed by recruiters. People using the application would also be able to stay in contact with each other by the messaging feature. LinkedIn in the blog post stated that people using the "InCareer" application will be able to have advanced search to filter jobs by job title, location, company, industry and seniority level.

Yahoo ends China-based operations citing 'challenging business environment'

In November, Internet search engine Yahoo decided to stop its operations in China citing a challenging operating environment, according to AP. The decision of Yahoo came after many of the services of the company were blocked by China's digital censorship. The company in a statement announced its decision to stop operations in China due to "increasingly challenging business and legal environment." It further mentioned that users in China will no longer be able to access Yahoo from mainland China from November 1.

Inputs from ANI, AP

Image: AP