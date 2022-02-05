China: Dutch Journalist Dragged Away By Guard While Reporting Winter Olympics Live

In a shocking incident, a Dutch reporter was dragged out of frame by a Chinese security guard while he was covering the Beijing Olympics on Friday. The video of the incident is extensively circulating on all social media platforms, and people are criticising the Chinese government for stopping the press from showing reality. The reporter, named Sjoerd den Daas, who worked for NOS, was reporting right outside of the National Stadium in Beijing during the Olympics’ opening ceremony when he was pulled by a Chinese security official. However, the International Olympic Committee said that the incident would not affect the foreign media's reporting at the Beijing Winter Olympics, reported ABC News.

Journalist dragged away by Beijing security guards during live reporting

Onze correspondent @sjoerddendaas werd om 12.00u live in het NOS Journaal door beveiligers voor de camera weggetrokken. Helaas is dit steeds vaker de dagelijkse realiteit voor journalisten in China. Hij is in orde en kon zijn verhaal gelukkig een paar minuten later afmaken pic.twitter.com/GLTZRlZV96 — NOS (@NOS) February 4, 2022

The journalist was delivering his live report to the public when he was suddenly pulled up and dragged by a Chinese security guard. "We are now being pulled out of here," he was heard speaking. Another security guard tried to hold his hand while the reporter continued to deliver the news in front of the camera. However, it was not clear why Den Daas was interrupted during a live report by the security guard. A translation of the tweet shared by NOS read: "Our correspondent @sjoerddendaas was pulled away from the camera by security guards at 12:00 pm live in the NOS Journal." Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China. "He is fine and was able to finish his story a few minutes later," the post read.

It is significant to mention here that several countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and India, have declared a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing games, citing human rights abuses. In reply to the diplomatic boycott, the Chinese government has said the US "will pay a price for its erroneous actions," as per the BBC. Earlier, in January, the Committee to Protect Journalists expressed concern about foreign journalists covering the Beijing Games, as China has a history of arresting journalists.

