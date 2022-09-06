Last Updated:

China Earthquake Of 6.8 Magnitude Leaves Trails Of Destruction; Dozens Killed

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck China's Sichuan province on Monday took the lives of at least 46 people and the other 16 are reported to be missing

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Image: Associated Press


On Monday, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted China's southwestern province of Sichuan causing landslides. In this image, a road leading to Luding County can be seen scattered with broken rocks. 




Rescuers are seen to be a villager across a river following the deadly earthquake in Moxi Town of Luding County, the epicentre of the earthquake




Following the earthquake that struck Sichuan Province in southwest China, medical personnel move patients to a safe spot at Ya'an City's Renmin Hospital of Shimian County




On September 5, children were evacuated to a kindergarten's playground in Shimian County of Ya'an City. The 6.8 magnitude earthquake was said to have killed several people.




In Luding County, Sichuan Province in southwest China, falling rocks can be spotted on a road close to Lengqi Town. 




Residents of Moxi Township in Luding County are receiving earthquake relief food and supplies on Monday after an earthquake hit southwest China.




On Monday, following the devastating earthquake, rescuers are seen to be preparing to do their duties in Luding County




A landslide triggered after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Luding County on Monday, which claimed the lives of several people 

