China Earthquake Of 6.8 Magnitude Leaves Trails Of Destruction; Dozens Killed

On Monday, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted China's southwestern province of Sichuan causing landslides. In this image, a road leading to Luding County can be seen scattered with broken rocks.
Rescuers are seen to be a villager across a river following the deadly earthquake in Moxi Town of Luding County, the epicentre of the earthquake
Following the earthquake that struck Sichuan Province in southwest China, medical personnel move patients to a safe spot at Ya'an City's Renmin Hospital of Shimian County
On September 5, children were evacuated to a kindergarten's playground in Shimian County of Ya'an City. The 6.8 magnitude earthquake was said to have killed several people.
In Luding County, Sichuan Province in southwest China, falling rocks can be spotted on a road close to Lengqi Town.
Residents of Moxi Township in Luding County are receiving earthquake relief food and supplies on Monday after an earthquake hit southwest China.
On Monday, following the devastating earthquake, rescuers are seen to be preparing to do their duties in Luding County