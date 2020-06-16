China Eastern Launches New Carrier As Tourism Industry Continue To Suffer Due To Pandemic

With the global tourism industry fractured due to coronavirus lockdown across the world, China's second-biggest airline launched a new carrier Sanya International Airlines. The new carrier was reportedly launched in Hainan, China's most popular island destination. The new carrier was launched in collaboration between China Eastern Airlines, state-owned Hainan Province Transport Investment Holding Company Ltd, Trip.com, the country's largest online transport portal, and several other companies.

The new airline was launched during a signing event held on June 13 to promote Hainan as free trade port destination, a strategic plan personally planned, deployed, and personally promoted by President Xi Jinping, according to a press release by China Eastern Airlines. The signing of the contract ceremony was attended by relevant leaders of Hainan Province, including Secretary of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress Liu Cigui, Deputy Secretary of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee and Governor Shen Xiaoming.

"The People's Government formally signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement, and China Eastern Airlines and relevant partners formally signed the "Jointly Established Sanya International Aviation Co., Ltd. Cooperation Framework Agreement", which opened a new chapter for the construction of China Eastern's Hainan Free Trade Port," the statement read further.

China Eastern Airline

China Eastern Air Holding Company (CEAH) is among China’s three major air transportation groups and is headquartered in Shanghai. It originated from the first squadron established by the former Civil Aviation Administration of Shanghai in January 1957. Currently, it operates a fleet of over 600 aircraft, with an average age of fewer than 5.5 years, being one of the youngest fleets in major airlines in the world, according to CEA's official website.

