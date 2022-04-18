China Eastern Resumes Flying Boeing 737-800 Carriers Month After Tragic Crash In Guangxi

Nearly a month after a Boeing 737-800 plane crashed with 132 people on board, China Eastern airline again resumed its operation with the same model of commercial flights on Sunday, The Hill reported. According to the statement released by China Eastern Airlines (CEA), it has conducted numerous systematic tests before resuming commercial flights of the Boeing model. Earlier on March 21, this year, flight MU5735, with 132 people aboard, was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou when it plunged from cruising altitude and crashed near south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

"Our thoughts are with the passengers and crew of China Eastern Airlines Flight MU 5735. We are working with our airline customers and are ready to support them," the US-based company extended its condolences.

In a press conference on March 22, authorities confirmed that all the passengers on board, including, pilots and crew members died in the incident. During the presser, it mentioned that they received no response to incessant calls and that the doomed plane disappeared from radar at 2:23 pm local time, three minutes since the nosedive commenced at a baffling 29,000 feet. The crash reportedly sparked a massive fire, that was later extinguished. Several reports suggest a failure in engineering and exhaustive loss of control, the aircraft headed for a nosedive.

Team of US investigators are currently investigating the fatal crash

Taking to Twitter, Boeing shared, "Boeing is in contact with the US National Transportation Safety Board and our technical experts are prepared to assist with the investigation led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Boeing will continue to support our airline customers during this difficult time. In addition, a Boeing technical team is supporting the NTSB and the Civil Aviation Administration of China who will lead the investigation." Subsequently, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that a team of US investigators had departed for China to probe the causes of the airliner crash. "NTSB team has departed for China to participate in CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China's) B-737 accident investigation," Sputnik reported citing NTSB's statement.

Image: @BoeingAirplanes/Twitter