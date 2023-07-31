China Eatery Closed After Video Shows Male Waitress Feeding Female Diners Mouth-to-mouth

A once-popular 'Macho restaurant' in Xishuangbanna, China, known for its racy performances, has been forced to shut down due to violations of social ethics. The Thai restaurant gained significant attention and became a tourist hotspot as videos of its hunky waiters engaging in provocative interactions with female diners went viral on social media.

In the viral Douyin videos, the male waiters were seen feeding female guests mouth-to-mouth, ripping open their tops for the women to touch their abs, and offering shoulder massages during meals. Their performances resembled pole dancing routines, seemingly employed as a tactic to attract customers, as the restaurant was reportedly facing financial challenges, as per a report from South China Morning Post.

Authorities think the restaurant violates social ethics

While the waiters were praised for their impressive physiques and their acts garnered comparisons to London's renowned Magic Mike live show, their approach did not receive approval from local authorities. The Enforcement Bureau of Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism intervened on July 26, citing that the risqué performances violated social ethics in Xishuangbanna. Consequently, the restaurant was ordered to suspend its operations.

In addition to having over 10,000 yuan (approximately S$2,000) worth of illegal income confiscated, the restaurant faced a hefty fine of more than 100,000 yuan. Reactions to the restaurant's closure were mixed among netizens. Some argued that restricting entry for minors would have sufficed, while others saw the establishment as a form of entertainment for adults and expressed a desire to visit.

Investigations into the case are ongoing, and further actions may be taken. The case of the 'Macho restaurant' highlights the delicate balance between entertainment and social norms, prompting discussions about appropriate behavior and boundaries in the hospitality industry.