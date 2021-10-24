China Enacts Legislation To Relieve Children Of The Burden Of Homework & Private Tutoring

China has enacted legislation to help young students cope with the stresses of schoolwork and private tutoring, and limit their pressure. As per a Xinhua report, the new law, which has not yet been published in its entirety, will hold local governments responsible for reducing the 'twin pressures' of homework and private tutoring and ask parents to schedule their children's time to account for reasonable rest and exercise.

Excessive internet usage is discouraged by the new Chinese legislation that also wants parents to observe how their children spend their free time. According to Xinhua, parents must allocate time devoted to studies, rest, amusement and physical activity in a fair manner for kids in order to avoid increasing their learning load and avoiding any internet addiction. The law will take effect in January.

China limits children's online gaming hours

China has also limited children’s access to video games to three hours per week. The new restrictions limit internet gaming to one hour on Fridays, weekends and holidays for people under the age of 18.

Furthermore, according to sources, a new rule can be implemented where parents will be punished for their disobedient children and will be forced to teach their children to "love the party, nation, people, and socialism.” Zang Tiewei, spokesperson for the National People's Congress' Legislative Affairs Commission, was quoted by New York Post as saying that there are various causes for adolescents to misbehave, but the lack of effective family education is the primary culprit.

Students in the Chinese system required to take exams from an early age

Students in the Chinese system are required to take exams from an early age, leading up to the "gaokao," which is China's standardised college entrance exam held annually for students aged 18. At this age, a single score can have a significant impact on a child's life goals. Many parents spend a significant amount of money to enrol their children in the best schools or private classes, which can have a significant impact on their family life and economics.

China has also encouraged young Chinese men to be more "manly" and less "feminine," according to The Guardian. The education ministry recommended schools promote on-campus sports like football in its plan to combat the feminisation of male adolescents. Si Zefu, a member of the Chinese people's political consultative conference national committee, made headlines in China last year when he told delegates that the "feminisation" tendency among teens will hurt China's development if it was not addressed.

(Image: Unsplash)