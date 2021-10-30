China Erases References Of Tibetan Monk Tulku Tenzin Delek From Religious Texts: Reports

In an attempt to make people forget the memories of Tibetan monk, Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, who died in Sichuan prison, the Chinese authorities have started banning public discussion relating to him. The Chinese authorities have started erasing the references of Tibetan monk Tulku Tenzin Delek from religious history, ANI cited Radio Free Asia report. Furthermore, the Chinese authorities have started closing an online chat group that was discussing about removal of his information on social media.

A source who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Radio Free Asia that histories of monasteries were documented and the Tibetans who compiled them distributed them to the public. However, many Tibetans were upset to read that the books mentioned nothing about Tibetan monk Tulku Tenzin Delek. Soon, a debate sparked on social media on the issue and the Chinese authorities ordered many chat groups to "shut down". Later, the police had summoned some of the members of a nearly 500-member online group for questioning.

"Documenting the histories of these monasteries were ordered by the Chinese government, and the Tibetans who compiled these histories then distributed them among the public," ANI cited the RFA source. "Many Tibetans who read these books were disappointed to see that that nothing was said in them about Tulku Tenzin Delek, and they began to hold discussions about this with each other on social media," ANI cited the RFA source, adding, "The Chinese government then ordered this chat group to shut down."

The Chinese authorities have now started forcing monasteries in Nyagchu county in Sichuan's Kardze Tibetan Autonomous prefecture to remove the references to Delek Rinpoche from histories of their establishment ANI reported citing a Tibetan source living in exile. The Tibetan monk Tulku Tenzin Delek had played a significant part in the revival of Kham Nalanda Thekchen Jangchub Choling monastery, reported ANI citing RFA report. The history of the monastery has not included his name or his activities connected with it. Reportedly, Delek died under mysterious circumstances on 12 July 2015, 13 years into a 22-year sentence. He was initially sentenced to death, however, he was later given life imprisonment.

