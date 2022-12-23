China Estimates 37mn COVID Cases In Single Day, Situation To Turn More 'serious': Reports

As the world continues to overcome the COVID pandemic, it has come to light that China is experiencing its worst-ever pandemic wave, with nearly 37 million active cases reported on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, making it the highest single-day toll. According to Taiwan News, between December 1 and 20, the total number of infected people reached 248 million, accounting for nearly 18% of the country's total population.

In case the abovementioned data is accurate, the infection rate is expected to reach higher than the previous daily record of about four million, set in January 2022, Bloomberg reported, citing the information gathered from an internal meeting of China’s National Health Commission (NHC).

COVID situation to 'become more serious' in coming days in China?

Taiwan News stated that this information was leaked on Weibo from China's National Health Commission (NHC) meeting that was held on December 21. Ma Xiaowei, the NHC's director, stated in the leaked video that the current situation in the country, combined with the large-scale movement of people during the Chinese New Year holidays in late January, is expected to intensify the outbreak and increase the infection rate.

In the leaked video, Xiaowei warned that medical resources in the country will be overwhelmed, and there are many people who are already suffering from chronic diseases. The NHC head said that after the spread of the infection in those spaces, the situation will "become more serious." It is pertinent to mention here that among the provincial-level admissions regions in China, Beijing has ranked first and Sichuan is second for having the maximum number of COVID cases, with infection rates exceeding 50%. Whereas, areas such as Tianjin, Hubei, Henan, Hunan, Anhui, and Gansu have reported a 20 to 50% infection rate.

China's health system under crisis amid massive COVID surge

The leaked document claimed that China witnessed 36.9 million COVID cases on Tuesday, making it 2.62% of the total population. a significant jump from Sunday and Monday's infection records. According to the leaked video, "spatial clustering" characteristics were observed in a few areas with high incidences of COVID, and the outbreak was seen rapidly spreading in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Chengdu-Chongqing, Lianghu, and Central China. The Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta, and northwest and northeast regions, on the other hand, experienced a lower intensity of the outbreak.Taiwan News quoted from the leaked footage that the condition in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebel region is at the "high epidemic" stage.

Meanwhile, media reports have revelead that Chinese authorities are preparing to tackle the overwhelming situation in the country as hundreds of healthcare workers, including doctors specialised in treating COVID patients, have been sent to Beijing from other parts of the country.

Image: AP