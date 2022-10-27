China Exhorts US To Engage In Cooperation & Stop Spreading Myth About 'Chinese Threats'

China’s Foreign Ministry called on the United States to stop spreading the outdated theory of the Chinese threat and urged it to view China as a partner for mutually beneficial cooperation. The remarks by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs came amid the increasing Beijing-Washington tensions.

The tensions between the two nations had flared in August after the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governed island nation of Taiwan, which China claims as its territory under the ‘One China’ policy.

China’s President Xi Jinping has stated that the country is ready to engage with the US in an effort to help foster global stability, according to China’s state broadcaster CCTV.

"China is willing to work with the United States to respect each other, coexist peacefully and achieve win-win cooperation, and find the right way for China and the US to get along in the new era, which will not only benefit both countries, but also the world," Chinese Communist Party (CCP) General Secretary said in a letter to the National Committee on US-China Relations.

Differing future perspectives between Sino-US ties

Xi Jinping further pointed out that China-US cooperation could be conducive to boosting global stability and promoting world peace. Thanking the National Committee on US-China Relations for its work in "actively promoting" the development of relations between the two countries, China’s President Xi Jinping also voiced appreciation to the committee members for actively promoting exchanges and cooperation between the US and China in various fields.

Earlier on October 26, during a meeting with his senior military advisers, US President Joe Biden said the United States “does not seek conflict” with Beijing, adding that China’s President was aware of this.

The exchange of statements came after the US national security strategy declared that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) “represents America’s most consequential political challenge.”

Previously, Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security advisor in a speech at Georgetown University in October had stated that the 2020s would be a "decisive decade for America and the world," adding, "We will prioritise maintaining an enduring competitive edge over the PRC.”

Amid a new spiral of tensions between China and the United States, the issue of Taiwan has continuously soured relations. Despite the US policy shifting its recognition of the legitimate Chinese government from Taipei to Beijing in 1978, it has continued to maintain contact with Taiwan and provide billions of dollars of weapons to the self-governing island.