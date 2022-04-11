China Expands Nuclear Arsenal Amid ‘US Threat’, War In Ukraine: Report

China is in efforts to expand its nuclear arsenal amid an alleged ‘threat’ from the US, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. A report has now claimed that Beijing is ‘seriously’ concerned about the threat posed by the US leading to the Chinese leadership reconsidering its nuclear options. According to the report, Beijing had earlier made a strategic decision to beef up the country’s nuclear deterrence ahead of the ongoing Russia Ukraine war.

Earlier, China and the United States had an exchange over Taiwan. With the latest events in Europe, as well as the increasingly confrontational rhetoric between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, China has now beefed up its nuclear arsenal. The US newspaper cited anonymous sources working with various security agencies in China to report the same. However, according to the journal, the sources that informed of the development are not “directly involved in the setting of nuclear policy.”

Meanwhile, the report also cited satellite imagery of more than 100 suspected missile silos in one of China’s western regions to back up its claims. The imagery was from an area, where increased activity has been detected in the recent past. The report also claimed that the Chinese facilities could host long-range DF-41 missiles, that can carry a nuclear warhead and is capable of reaching the US mainland. It is noteworthy that China does not publish any details of its nuclear arsenal and has refused to engage in nuclear weapon control talks with the US in the past.

China set up military bases on 3 south China sea islands: US

China has established three military outposts on islands in the South China Sea, equipping and arming them with anti-ship and anti-air missile systems, lasers as well as jammer devices, and further deploying fighter aircraft, posing a possible threat to the neighbouring countries, The Associated Press had reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, according to The Singapore Post, the United States Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John C Aquilino confirmed the information. He pushed the same by saying, "China has upgraded fully their potentialities and the expansion of military equipment is definitely undermining the region". Aquilino went on to say that while the building of military installations with missile armaments, aircraft hangars, military devices, and facilities on "Mischief Reef, Subi Reef, as well as Fiery Cross appears to be complete", it remains to be seen whether China will continue to build military bases in the surrounding areas.

Image: AP