The Chinese Communist Party recently informed that a former top Chinese internet censor Peng Bo has been expelled from the party. According to ANI, the CCP accused Bo of “disloyalty” and failing to supervise the internet industry when he was the Deputy Chief of the Cyberspace Administration of China. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said that investigation found that Bo has “lost his faith and was disloyal to the party”.

“He strayed from the decisions and plans laid down by the Party Central about the propaganda struggle over the internet,” the statement said.

China’s crackdown on internet

Bo’s expulsion comes amid China's crackdown on internet industries, which has taken an intrusive turn. It is worth mentioning that China heavily censors the internet and social media platforms for content not in alignment with party policies or that questions the party and state media’s version of history and current events or its tight controls over religious expression. Therefore, party officials and internet companies are expected to guide public opinion by deleting postings seen as deviant, while content seen as insulting the party or nation can result in a massive backlash from online nationalists and possible criminal prosecution.

The communist nation further tightened the censors for the internet asking the internet firms to take down ‘sensitive’ content from the web critical of the Communist Party. According to ANI, China's internet regulator had even overseen the deletion of more than 2 million posts containing "harmful" discussion of history, amid preparations to mark the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) 100th anniversary in July.

Internet censorship in China affects both publishing and viewing online material. Many controversial events are censored from news coverage, preventing many Chinese citizens from knowing about the actions of their government, and severely restricting freedom of the press. The government blocks website content and monitors Internet access. As required by the government, major Internet platforms in China established elaborate self-censorship mechanisms.

(Image: AP)