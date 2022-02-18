China Expresses 'serious Concern' After India Bans Chinese Apps, Raids Huawei Offices

Irked China has expressed “serious concern” after the Income-tax department on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple premises of Chinese telecom company Huawei, as a part of a tax evasion investigation. The spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Wang Xiaojian said in a statement shared on Twitter, 'Relevant Indian authorities have taken a series of measures to suppress Chinese companies & their products in India, which have severely damaged legitimate rights & interests of Chinese companies.'

“Noticed that foreign investors, including Chinese companies, are also increasingly concerned about the investment environment in India. Foreign investors have created a large number of employment opportunities in India & made positive contributions to India's economic development,” Wang said.

“Hope that India will improve its business environment & treat all foreign investors, including Chinese companies, in a fair, transparent&non-discriminatory manner. Economic & trade cooperation between China & India has strong resilience & great potential. It is hoped that the Indian side can take concrete measures to maintain sound development momentum of bilateral economic & trade cooperation for benefit of the two countries and the two peoples,” the spokesperson added.

Spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Commerce expresses serious concern:

Relevant Indian authorities have taken a series of measures to suppress Chinese companies&their products in India, which have severely damaged legitimate rights&interests of Chinese companies. — Wang Xiaojian (@ChinaSpox_India) February 17, 2022

IT Department raided Huawei's multiple premises

Wang's remarks came after the IT department's raid on Wednesday. Furthermore, Chinese telecom giant, Huawei's financial documents account books, and company records were looked into as a part of the investigation. Additionally, the authorities had seized some records as well. It is to note that raids were launched on Tuesday in Chinese company's offices in Delhi, Haryana's Gurugram, Bengaluru in Karnataka. The measures were taken as part of a probe into tax evasion against Huawei.

"We have been informed of the visit of Income Tax team to our office and also of their meeting with some personnel. Huawei is confident our operations in India are firmly compliant to all laws and regulations. We will approach related Government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations and follow the right procedure," the company said in a statement.

Image: Pixabay/AP/Shutterstock