China Expresses 'strong Dissatisfaction' Over Japan PM Suga Calling Taiwan A 'country'

China on June 10 has warned Japan after its Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called Taiwan a “country” during a parliamentary meeting on Wednesday even as Beijing continues to claim the self-ruled democratic island. The rare address of Taiwan as a country goes against the diplomatic tradition referring to the island, which China regards as its own ‘breakaway province’ even though it has not been ruled by the Chinee government for several years. Before Suga’s Wednesday remark caused outrage in China, Japan usually calls Taiwan a “region.” Irked by the statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin expressed “strong dissatisfaction” while talking to reports in Beijing on Thursday, as per news agency ANI.

"China expresses strong dissatisfaction with Japan's erroneous remarks and has lodged a solemn protest against Japan," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

Adding “There is only one China in the world,” Wang called on Japan to be more aware of the words their officials use and deeds on Taiwan affairs in order to avoid the indication of wrong signals to the island’s independence. China has previously declared that Taiwan independence means ‘war.’ China’s objection came in the backdrop of Yoshihide Suga-led government elevating its diplomatic ties with democratic Taiwan. Most recently, Japan donated more than 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the island as the region tackles the surge in the cases. That move was also met with China’s criticism with Beijing terming it “political performance.”

Japan says ‘no change' in position

Following China’s furious reaction and two days after Suga referred to Taiwan as a ‘country,’ as per The Strait Times, the top Japanese government spokesperson Katsunobu Kato said on Friday said that there is “no change” in the country’s position towards the democratic island. Kato reportedly said, “ere is no change in Japan's basic position of maintaining a non-governmental, practical relationship with Taiwan" complying with the 1972 Japan-China Communique.

As per several reports, it appeared like Suga’s slip-of-tongue when he said at a nationally televised Diet debate on Wednesday that Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan are "three countries that have imposed strong curbs on individual rights" amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to Wang, it was in violation of the spirit of the 1972 joint declaration of Japan and China when both nations formalised their ties.

IMAGE: AP