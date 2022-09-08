China Extends Lockdown For Second Time In Parts Of Chengdu, Orders Mass Testing

China has extended its COVID-19 lockdown for the second time in Chengdu, a city of 21 million people to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. On September 7, the authorities announced that the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions will continue to remain for most districts in Chengdu, which covers 16 million people. China had first imposed a lockdown in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, on September 1.

Notably, the authorities have not revealed the details about how long the lockdown will exist. They have said that the restrictions would be "dynamically adjusted based on the development of the epidemic and the need for COVID prevention and control." Chengdu recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total infections to around 1,800 over the past month. According to the authorities, the mass testing of people will continue in the city to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to CNN, some districts in Chengdu have imposed a ban on online delivery of "non-daily necessities," including coffee, hotpot and barbeques. In addition, the authorities have ordered the closure of cafes, bakeries and barbeque joints. The testing was due to be lifted on Sunday, however, the authorities extended the lockdown for most of Chengdu and ordered new rounds of testing. The lockdown and mass testing that has been initiated in Chengdu are part of the Chinese authorities' strict COVID-19 policy which they have been following ever since China first reported cases of the novel virus.

Lockdown imposed in Chengdu despite earthquake

According to AP, authorities in China’s Chengdu imposed strict COVID-19 lockdown measures on the city of 21 million despite a powerful earthquake that claimed the lives of at least 65 people in outlying areas. In the visuals circulating online, workers were seen wearing protective gear warning the residents against breaching the COVID-19 protocols. Buildings in Chengdu were shaken by the earthquake, however, no damage was reported in the city.

COVID-19 cases in China

According to China's National Health Commission, the Chinese mainland reported 280 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases on September 7. As of September 8, the overall tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 246,027 in China. Of them, 234,540 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital. The total number of fatalities reported due to the novel virus is 5,226.

