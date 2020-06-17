China Extraditions Possible Under National Security Law, Says Hong Kong Representative

A pro-Beijing politician sparked fresh controversy claiming that China’s national security law related to Hong Kong could allow extraditions to the mainland. Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s sole representative to Beijing’s top lawmaking body, told RTHK radio in an interview that some cases involving foreign interference and diplomatic issues could be handled by the central government.

Hong Kong witnessed months-long violent pro-democracy protests against the extradition which left the city in turmoil before the pandemic took over. The city was handed over by Britain to China in 1997 under “One Country, Two Systems” agreement and Beijing agreed to provide higher autonomy to the region, including legislative and judicial independence.

However, the latest security law is being seen by critics as a death knell to Hong Kong’s autonomy and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has already announced that the region no longer warrants special status. On June 15, a senior Chinese official said that China will have jurisdiction over “some extremely rare” national security cases in Hong Kong.

'Jurisdiction in rare cases'

Deng Zhonghua, deputy head of China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, the enforcement of the new legislation would largely fall to local authorities and police but the central authorities should also reserve jurisdiction over some extremely rare cases if they pose a serious threat to China's national security.

Speaking at a news conference, Deng said that the principles used in the mainland with regard to criminal laws are not fundamentally different from those in Hong Kong. Deng noted that laws will not be applied retrospectively and suspects and defendants will have the right to defence with the presumption of innocence.

Earlier, Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam had urged residents to wait for the details of the proposed national security legislation saying it would not affect the city’s rights and freedoms. During a regular weekly press conference, the Honk Kong leader said that there is no need to worry about the legislation without elaborating on how the higher degree of autonomy will be upheld.

