China Eyeing To Train 5,000 Troops From Developing Nations Over Next 5 Years: Report

China is planning to train 5,000 security personnel from developing countries in at least the next five years to enhance its global influence, according to the announcement on Beijing’s Global Security Initiative (GSI) paper published on Tuesday, which was accessed by China-based South Morning China Post. The reports come as Beijing's global expansionist agendas have worried its rivals that CPC is widening its influence. The paper is viewed as the alternative to the Western-led security order and has been composed by Chinese President Xi Jinping himself, later reviewed during last April's Boao Forum for Asia.

China's establishing more forums for exchange and cooperation globally

China is planning to establish more forums for enabling the exchange and cooperation globally, in order to address security challenges in key regions of the world in neck-to-neck competition with its geopolitical rival—the US. Some of the areas include counterterrorism, cybersecurity, biosecurity, and emerging technologies. Beijing plans to expand its military footprint and strengthen its multilateral and bilateral security training programmes in regions such as the Middle East, the Pacific Islands, and Central Asia.

“[China] used to train anti-terrorism police officers and officials in countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan, and now it will expand the scope of this cooperation. The training and exchanges aim to strengthen efficiency in bilateral and multilateral cooperation, such as in the anti-terrorism field,” an expert at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), as cited by SCMP, noted.

Last year, China's Xi announced that the CPC will train 2,000 law enforcement personnel from Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries over the next five years. The SCO is an intergovernmental organization that was founded in Shanghai in 2001. the format comprises eight Member States —China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, four Observer States namely Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia, and six “Dialogue Partners” namely Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey. According to the report, Beijing has also taken up training programs for the police in the Solomon Islands to improve their “anti-riot capabilities”. “As a member of the international community, China has the responsibility to work with other countries for anti-terrorism and other security cooperation,” the anti-terrorism expert noted in a statement to SCMP.