China Faces Shortage Of Coffins, Surge In Funeral Costs Amid Spike In COVID Cases: Report

As China continues to battle against its worst-ever COVID wave, it has come to light that rural areas of China are facing extreme shortages of coffins and increased funeral costs. The BBC quoted one villager belonging to the Chinese province of Shanxi as saying that a large number of coffins had been sold out in some regions and workers in the funeral industry were "earning small fortunes" due to the surge in COVID-related deaths.

On the other hand, it has also come to the fore that the highly secretive CCP regime of China has been concealing information on the country's COVID cases. Recently, the World Health Organization accused Chinese health authorities of not showing transparency in sharing current COVID data.

China continues to battle against deadly COVID-19 outbreak

Till now, China has reported nearly 60,000 death cases, which is believed to be relatively lower than the surge in cases the country is experiencing. If reports are to be believed, China is recording over 5000 death cases daily but it is still difficult for the international health communities to gather accurate data as most deaths in villages are going unreported.

According to a BBC report, it was found that the Chinese province of Shanxi is experiencing "non-stop deaths." "One day someone would die, then the next day someone else. It's been non-stop over the past month," one villager told the BBC amid concerns that more COVID-related casualties are still to come. The outlet reported that conditions in rural areas worsened after millions of youth travelled to their hometowns over the Lunar New Year, potentially bringing COVID germs to these regions and further infecting more vulnerable residents.

Nearly 92% of Beijing's population to catch COVID-19 by Jan 31: Study

A new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Medicine has revealed that around 92% of the population in the Chinese capital of Beijing will contract the deadly coronavirus by January 31. Meanwhile, a research report from the University of Hong Kong stated that around 76% of the population living in Beijing had contracted COVID-19 by the end of December 2022, and these numbers are expected to reach 92% by January 31.