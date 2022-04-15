China: Families Of Victims Of Tiananmen Massacre Seeking To Mark Occasion, Face Harassment

Chinese authorities have been harassing the families of the Tiananmen massacre of 1989 who planned to mark the occasion. The authorities have detained, questioned and arrested the families of the victims and social activists who intended to commemorate the anniversary of the Tiananmen tragedy, ANI reported citing Insideover. The families of those killed in the military action in Tiananmen Square call for justice for their deceased loved ones every year.

Victims of the Tiananmen massacre await justice

The families of the 1989 tragedy have blamed the Chinese government for not paying attention to the request wherein they called for resolving the "miscarriage of justice." Yin Min, whose 19-year-old son was killed in the Tiananmen massacre called for the revelation of truth and justice to be served while they are alive. The protests which began on April 15 in 1989 were forcibly stopped on June 4 after the Chinese military's crackdown, as per the ANI report. During the Chinese military crackdown, students who were protesting for democratic reforms had been killed or injured in various cities across China. The victims of the Tiananmen massacre still wait to get justice for the tragedy.

"It feels that there's no end in sight. We are all at ages where death can happen any day, and we'd like to see the truth revealed and justice upheld while we are still alive," ANI quoted Yin Min as saying.

Families of victims placed under surveillance

As per the news report, 10,000 people were killed and thousands of people were injured and jailed as they wanted democratic rights. Families of victims and activities were placed under surveillance on the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre in 2019 in order to stop the people from speaking to the media or marking the anniversary. Chinese rights activist Hu Jia claimed that the police force followed him everywhere which included his trek to the mountains. According to ANI, 131 'Tiananmen's Mothers' released a letter in 2016 where they recalled their terrible experience as they called for justice for Tiananmen massacre victims. The people claimed that they faced harassment and the security agencies falsely accused them.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/AP