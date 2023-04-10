Amit Shah Visiting Arunachal Pradesh Village Ruffles Feathers In Beijing

Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh seems to have ruffled feathers in Beijing. The Union Home Minister, on April 10, visited the village of Kibithoo in the border state days after China renamed 11 locations in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs has outright rejected Chinese claims saying, attempts to assign invented names will not alter reality. Now, as Amit Shah visits Arunachal, China seems to have taken exception. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said "the minister's visit has violated China's territorial sovereignty & China firmly opposes it as the region of Zangnan is China's territory," Beijing mouthpiece Global Times reported.

How India reacted to Chinese provocation in Arunachal

Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson, responded to media inquiries over the renaming of locations in Arunachal Pradesh by China, he stated, “We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality.”

Our response to media queries regarding the renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China:https://t.co/JcMQoaTzK6 pic.twitter.com/CKBzK36H1K — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 4, 2023

Amit Shah's visits Arunachal

Amit Shah is now on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. The Home Minister is at Kibithoo, a village on the India-China border. At Kibithoo, Shah launched the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), a federal plan to develop border villages with infrastructure projects. In course of his two-day visit, the Union Home Minister will launch off nine micro-hydro projects as part of the Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme.

Amit Shah will also inaugurate projects to improve the infrastructure in Likabali, Arunachal Pradesh, and meet with representatives of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The programme includes 2,967 villages spread across 46 blocks of 19 districts along the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Speaking in Kibithoo, Amit Shah said the Modi government has taken strong steps to protect border. "Today, we can say that no one has the power to cast an evil eye on us."