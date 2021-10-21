China: Flights Cancelled, Schools & Parks Shut After New COVID Outbreak In 5 Provinces

At the outset of the fresh COVID outbreak in China, the Xi Jinping-led administration announced to have cancelled hundreds of flight operations, imposed closure of schools and institutions. Ramping up mass testing of SARS-CoV-2, Beijing has maintained border shutdowns and imposed lockdowns, contrary to most countries' decisions to relax strongest curbs as cases worldwide have plateaued once again in the recent past.

The fear of COVID transmitting to a larger population of China comes after seven elderly people in cross-provincial touring tested COVID positive in a group of several tourists. Reports suggest that the group visited Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Mongolia. Subsequently, dozens of cases are apprehended and linked to their visit in at least five provinces, including Beijing.

New COVID outbreak in China

Further, Chinese authorities announced mass COVID testing and shutdown of tourist locations, entertainment and amusement sites, and affected zones. Local media agencies have reported that residential complexes and housing societies may witness stringent lockdowns, especially in Lanzhou with a 4 million population.

Flights cancelled in China amid COVID surge

Reports confirm that nearly 60% of flights to two of China's major airports - Xi'an and Lanzhou - are temporarily suspended. A government order has been issued in Inner Mongolia to discontinue air travel in and out of the province and imposed a ban on residents to remain indoors and adhere to COVID-norms. China's state-affiliated national daily Global Times reported that the increase in infections and a lockdown would have an impact on coal imports and disrupt the supply chain.

China's National Health Commission stated that there exist 13 fresh COVID infections as of Thursday. Lanzhou, Gansu provinces reported six new cases and five of them confirmed to have had a travel history to Inner Mongolia's Ejin Banner. Virus gene sequencing results showed that COVID infection in Beijing was caused by Delta Variant and showcased a similar COVID transmission chain in Shaanxi and Gansu provinces in Northwest China.

Notably, Chinese authorities, to boost antibodies, ramped up the booster shot administration for people aged 18 and above and have received both doses of COVID vaccination for six months.