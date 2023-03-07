China Foreign Minister Qin Gang's Fiery Warning To US As Beijing Defends Ties With Russia

During his first press conference since assuming his position, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang criticised the United States on Tuesday for the declining state of their relationship and for supporting Taiwan. He also suggested that the US was prolonging the conflict in Ukraine for its own advantage, thereby obstructing efforts towards peace.

Qin spoke to reporters on the sidelines of China's annual meeting of its National People's Congress, which serves as a rubber-stamp legislature. This press conference was his only formally scheduled one for the year, although he often fields questions during his foreign visits. According to Qin, the US's China policy has strayed from a reasonable and sound path.

Washington “means to contain and suppress China in all respects and get the two countries locked in a zero-sum game,” he said.

“It's so-called establishing guardrails and not seeking conflict simply means that China should not respond in words or action when slandered or attacked," Qin said. "That is just impossible.”

“If the United States does not hit the brake, but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing and there surely will be conflict and confrontation,” he said. “Such competition is a reckless gamble, with the stakes being the fundamental interests of the two peoples and even the future of humanity.”

Qin's language during the press conference was highly critical and almost doomsday-like, going against earlier predictions that China was moving away from its aggressive "wolf warrior" diplomacy and adopting a more moderate stance, given the current low point in bilateral relations with the US over issues such as trade, technology, Taiwan, human rights, and Russia's actions in Ukraine, reported AP.

Despite previously serving as ambassador to Washington, Qin was appointed foreign minister in December, making him subordinate to the Communist Party's senior foreign policy official, Wang Yi.

Qin also took issue with the recent shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US east coast, maintaining that it was an unforeseen accident caused by force majeure. He repeated his criticisms of Washington's actions in this regard.

“However, in violation of the spirit of international law, international customary practices, the United States acted with the presumption of guilt,” Qin said. “It overreacted, abused force and dramatized the accident, creating a diplomatic crisis that could have been avoided."

“In this case the United States' perception and views of China are seriously distorted. It regards China as its primary rival and the most consequential geopolitical challenge," Qin said. “This is like the first button in a shirt being put wrong and the result is that the U.S.-China policy has entirely deviated from the rational and sound track."

Qin on Taiwan & Russia

Qin emphasized that the Taiwan issue is the foremost "red line" that must not be crossed in China-US relations. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, while Taiwan considers itself a self-governing democracy.

“The U.S. has unshakable responsibility for causing the Taiwan question,” he said, accusing the U.S. of “disrespecting China's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” by offering the island political backing and furnishing it with defensive weapons in response to Beijing's threat to use force to bring it under Chinese control.

"Why does the U.S. ask China not to provide weapons to Russia, while it keeps selling arms to Taiwan?" Qin said. “Mishandling of the Taiwan question will shake the very foundation of China-U.S. relations.”

Although Beijing claims to maintain a neutral stance on the war that began a year ago, it has also declared having a "no-limits friendship" with Russia and has refrained from criticizing Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, even avoiding using the term "invasion" to describe the situation.

China has accused the West of exacerbating the conflict by providing Ukraine with weaponry to resist the Russian invasion. Despite a peace proposal for Ukraine put forward by China, which has received praise from Russia but has been dismissed by the West, tensions continue to rise. US officials have repeatedly accused China of considering supplying weapons to Russia for use in the war.

“Efforts for peace talks have been repeatedly undermined. There seems to be an invisible hand pushing for the protraction and escalation of the conflict and using the Ukraine crisis to serve a certain geopolitical agenda,” Qin said.

