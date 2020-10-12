China Says Australian Writer Indicted For 'espionage' Two Years After Being Detained

A Chinese-Australian writer, arrested incommunicado at the Guangzhou airport, China on 19 January 2019 has been charged with espionage by Chinese authorities post a trial. Yang Hengjun, who had amassed pro-democracy public support, had remained under detention for almost a year, with police suspending all his visitation rights at Beijing State Security Bureau Detention Centre, according to an Amnesty report. Yang was also an online journalist, and a former Chinese diplomat, who had turned a dissident to Xi Jinping’s regime.

In a press address, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian informed that the 55-year-old Australian blogger had been indicted on charges of espionage on October 7, having remained under police custody since January 2019. Further, in a statement, the ministry said that he was arrested in the southern city of Guangzhou after he flew in from New York and was on his way to Shanghai. Australia’s Foreign Minister, Marise Payne had sounded concern, saying, that Australia was "very concerned and disappointed" to learn about Yang’s arrest by China, who, it accused of holding the writer under "harsh conditions”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang had then warned Australia in a press address to “back off”, saying, that China was “strongly dissatisfied with Australia's statement,” and that the communist nation abided by rule of law. Yang's Melbourne-based lawyer, Rob Stary, told CNN that his case was registered beyond spying charges, and the democracy activist was held as a political agitator.

"The Beijing Second Intermediate People's Court has filed and accepted the case according to law," China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao had said. "Will never confess to something I haven't done"—Yang told his family in a message last month.

Read: China's Xi Jinping To Deliver Speech In Shenzhen On Oct 14 To Mark Its 40th Anniversary

Read: ICAC Inquiry Reveals Australian State Premier Was In Secret Relation With China-linked MP

Stary reminded that espionage in China carried the death penalty. While Yang spent most of his time in the US as he was a visiting scholar at Columbia University, his satirical commentaries against China irked the authorities. His wife, who had Australia’s permanent residency was issued an exit ban prohibiting her from leaving China amid sour bilateral relations between Beijing and Canberra. Yang’s case was being handled by a high-profile Australian barrister named Julian McMahon, according to sources of CNN.

Authorities warned he 'faces execution'

Yang’s present lawyer, Shang Baojun told sources of US broadcaster ABC that his wife Yuan Xiaoliang felt “helpless” after learning that the former employee of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was charged by Beijing’s second intermediate court. Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison had previously called the allegations against Yang as “baseless” in a press address.

At consular meetings in September, Yang was seen first time outside China’s criminal justice system in handcuffs by reporters, as Guardian’s sources reveal he was brought in blindfold by guards wearing full-body PPE, with a face mask and was forced to sit in a wooden chair fitted with restraint as he was interrogated more than 300 times by Chinese authorities comprising approximately 30 as he was warned he faces execution.

Read: Australia: Unexploded 45Kg Bomb Found Off Lord Howe Island, Towed To Deeper Waters

Read: China Denies 2 Canadians Detained Arbitrarily

(With Inputs From AAP)

(Image Credit: Twitter/ @RitaBai)