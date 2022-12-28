China Fumes Over Japanese Lawmakers' Taiwan Visit, Renews 'stern Warning' To Tokyo

On Wednesday, China criticised the ongoing visit of Japanese lawmakers to Taiwan, an island that the Communist Party of China claims as its territory but has never ruled, as per a report from Sputnik news. "Driven by their own political ambition, some Japanese politicians have repeatedly made a show of their visits to the Taiwan region of China... China firmly opposes it and has issued a stern warning to Japan," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin at a news briefing. According to Taiwan's External Affairs Office, a delegation of the Japanese parliament's upper house, led by ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader Seko Hiroshige, met with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen and top diplomat Joseph Wu to discuss Indo-Pacific stability and shared regional challenges.

Tensions between China and Taiwan, which has been independently governed from the mainland for decades, have escalated since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August. Beijing has warned Western powers against departing from the one-China policy and condoning Taiwanese "separatism". Taiwan was once ruled by Japan, In 1895, following the First Sino-Japanese War, the Qing dynasty ceded Taiwan to Japan in the Treaty of Shimonoseki. Taiwan was then administered as a Japanese prefecture until the end of World War II in 1945. During Japan's rule over Taiwan, the island underwent significant economic and social changes. Japan implemented a number of modernization and development projects, including the construction of roads, bridges, and other infrastructure, as well as the establishment of a public education system and the promotion of agriculture and industry.

Japan's policy on Taiwan

Japan's official policy towards Taiwan is based on the "Japan-China Joint Communique," which was issued by the Japanese and Chinese governments in 1972. According to this communique, Japan recognizes the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legitimate government of China, and therefore does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan. However, Japan also acknowledges that the Taiwan issue is a matter of concern for the international community, and has maintained unofficial economic and cultural ties with Taiwan. Japan's position on Taiwan is also influenced by its close relationship with the United States, which is Taiwan's main security partner and has a defense treaty with Taiwan. Japan has generally supported the "one China" policy, under which the PRC and Taiwan are considered part of a single China, but has also sought to maintain good relations with Taiwan.