China Fumes After UK Blocks Chipmaker’s Sale To Chinese Firm Over 'national Security'

China has accused the British government of violating international trade rules after London ordered a Chinese firm to reverse its acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab, the United Kingdom's largest microchip producer. The UK ordered the reversal of the sale of Newport Wafer Fab to a Chinese company on the grounds of “national security", reported RT World

The Chinese government stated its displeasure at the decision, which comes more than a year after the deal was completed. During a press briefing Friday, spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Mao Ning condemned the UK government's move and insisted London “respect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies” and provide a “fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment," as per RT World.

UK abuses the concept of National Security: China

Lamenting the British government's decision further, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said, “The UK has overstretched the concept of national security and abused state power to directly interfere in a Chinese company’s normal investment cooperation in Britain."

She further stated that the move violated the "lawful rights and interests" of Wingtech Technology, the Chinese company which was set to acquire Newport Wafer Fab. She also berated the British government stating the decision further violated the market economy principles and international trade rules which "the United Kingdom has long claimed itself to be a champion of.”

The heated response from China comes after Britain's Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy ordered Wingtech Technology to divest its 86% share in Britain’s largest microchip manufacturer, Newport Wafer Fab. The order was passed earlier this week, reported RT. However, Wingtech's buyout deal with the Wales-based Newport Wafer Fab company was finalized back in July 2021 and carried a price tag of $75 million.

China challenges UK's 'national security'

According to the UK's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the decision to retroactively undo the sale was “necessary and proportionate to mitigate the risk to national security". The department claimed further that the deal could grant China the “technology and know-how” which might “undermine UK capabilities.”

Meanwhile, a statement by Nexperia Holding, Wingtech's Dutch subsidiary said it was “shocked” by the move, stating that the transaction for the acquisition had already been “cleared by two previous security reviews,” and vowed to challenge the UK government's order, reported RT World.

Nexperia's UK Manager Toni Versluijs said, “The decision is wrong, and we will appeal to overturn this divestment order to protect the over 500 jobs at Newport," while alleging that the decision sent a clear signal that "the UK is closed for business”.

Meanwhile, the decision of the UK government was authorised under its new National Security and Investment Act, which took effect in January. Moreover, this is the second time the British government intervened to block a deal with a China-based company. Trade officials from the UK had previously rejected a sale of a UK tech firm to a Hong Kong-based Super Orange HK Holding Ltd in August. The decision was made claiming software produced by the British firm could be used to build “defence or technological” capabilities by China.