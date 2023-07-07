China Fumes As India Refuses To Sign SCO Economic Development Strategy 2030

Exposing its insecurities with India's rising economic power, China's state-owned media has once again criticised its neighbour for not signing a document during the recent SCO summit meeting that was virtually hosted by New Delhi.

Chinese state sponsored Global Times carried an editorial titled "Hope India not too silly to 'miss opportunities for fear of China". It quoted Indian media reports saying that New Delhi did not sign the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Economic Development Strategy for 2030 because the document "had too many Chinese catchphrases".

The Global Times opinion piece denied that this strategic document is "dominated by China". It said that the document was initially proposed by Tajikistan with the aim of "promoting regional economic cooperation and integration, focusing on the entire region's development".

Although the details of the document have not been disclosed, it is in line with the consensus of regional countries in the general direction and reflects the collective interests of all member states, Global Times claimed.

India compared to American mindset

The editorial said that it is illogical for India to refuse to join simply because there are so-called "Chinese catchphrases" in the document, which inevitably brings to mind the prevalent habit among some politicians in Washington in recent years of "opposing China at every opportunity".

“Now, some Indian politicians and elites always put their eyes on Washington, and the Indian media's focus is also shifting accordingly. However, instead of learning the good things, they have adopted the detrimental "opposing China at every opportunity" syndrome, which has already proven to be a mistake. It is probably not a good thing for India,” the editorial said.

China's self congratulatory article

The Global Times opinion piece claimed that the Economic Development Strategy for 2030 document was a significant achievement of the SCO Summit in New Delhi and had been approved by the Heads of State Council. However, India, as the rotating chair of the organisation, became an absentee, it accused.

India's opposition to the BRI was also slammed by China. In the New Delhi Declaration issued after the summit, there was a section where member states reaffirmed their support for the Belt and Road Initiative, but India refused to include its name as usual, making it appear quite peculiar within the SCO, China said.

It claimed that as a founding member, China has provided many valuable new ideas for the development of the SCO. It would be abnormal if an economic development plan like this had no proposition from China. However, even this makes India feel "robbed of its limelight," which reveals the worsening "China hypersensitivity" symptoms in New Delhi, the piece said. China said that it is understandable that "India desires to be in the spotlight," but if it attains the position by pushing all others aside, the very essence of the centrestage will vanish.