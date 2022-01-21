China Fumes At France's Uyghur 'genocide' Resolution; Warns Move May Worsen Bilateral Ties

The Chinese embassy in France on Thursday, Jan. 20 lodged a strong protest against the resolution adopted by the French Parliament that officially recognised China’s treatment of Uyghurs and the human rights abuses in Xinjiang province as ‘genocide.’ China iterated that the move could “damage" the ties and worsen the bilateral relations between Paris and Beijing even further, Global Times reported. Condemning France’s latest resolution, the Chinese embassy said in a statement that France’s declaration grossly interfered in its internal affairs, and was an attempt of a smear campaign against China.

"China has held a strong dialogue with France on this issue on many occasions and at multiple levels, and made it clear and serious that Xinjiang-related issues are not ethnic religious or human rights issues, but anti-terrorism, de-radicalization, and anti-separatism issues, which bear on China's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security," the statement, cited by Chinese government-affiliated Global Times newspaper, read on Wednesday.

Chinese embassy condemned France, as it stressed that genocide in Xinjiang is a "big lie” and was fabricated on the basis of prejudice and hostility toward China.

France’s National Assembly opposed the Chinese atrocities on the Uyghur population as it passed a resolution that read: France’s Assembly "officially recognises the violence perpetrated by the People's Republic of China against the Uyghurs as constituting crimes against humanity and genocide.” The draft resolution was first brought by France’s opposition Socialists in the Lower House of Parliament.

French parliament urged President Emmanuel Macron to undertake "the necessary measures within the international community and in its foreign policy” to stop China’s genocide towards the Uyghur community. The non-binding resolution, which was backed by President Emmanuel Macron's LaRem party, was adopted unanimously with over 169 votes. France’s External Commerce Minister Franck Riester derided China for what he called its “systematic violence” against the Uyghurs and insisted that formal use of the term ‘genocide’ comes from international organisations.

“We refuse to submit to propaganda from a regime that is banking on our cowardice and our avarice to perpetrate a genocide in plain sight,” Socialist party leader Olivier Faure reportedly asserted.

France joins Canada, UK, US, and EU in official declaration of 'Chinese genocide' in Xinjiang

France followed in the footsteps of Canada's House of Commons that voted with a 266 to 0 majority to declare China's treatment of its Uyghur minority population a genocide in February, last year. The UK similarly approved a parliamentary motion, that declared China’s human rights abuses on Uyghur minority population in the far western Xinjiang region as “genocide and crimes against humanity.”

“There is a misunderstanding that genocide is just one act — mass killing. That is false,” British Conservative lawmaker Nus Ghani who was one of the five members sanctioned by China, told the House of Commons. Parliaments of Belgium, and the Netherlands also designated China’s atrocities on Uyghurs as genocide, as well as European Union, Canada, and the United States also launched coordinated sanctions against officials in China.

Earlier last month, US President Joe Biden signed the bill ‘H.R. 6256’ or the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act into legislation that banned the imports from China's Xinjiang region in a move to hold the Chinese government accountable for the human rights abuses. The United States accused the People’s Republic of China of forced slave labour, mass sterilizations, ethnic cleansing of the Uyghurs at the concentration camps. In order to punish Beijing, the law was signed by Biden that will not only bar all the goods from Xinjiang but also impose sanctions on foreign entities for purchasing the products labelled as being manufactured in Xinjiang from the forced labour.