China Fumes Over EU, Accuses Of Imposing 'unacceptable' Preconditions On Visit To Xinjiang

After the US state department accused China of having a government "policy or pattern" of human trafficking and widespread forced labour through the mass arbitrary detention in Xinjiang, China has now accused the European Union (EU) of imposing "unacceptable" preconditions on a visit to Xinjiang province. This came after the European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU's foreign and security policy agency, said the bloc has taken "a firm stance" on human rights in Xinjiang and would introduce new due diligence rules to ensure European companies identify and address forced labour risks in their supply chains.

In a statement, the Chinese mission to the EU said,"China has sent an invitation to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Xinjiang and the two sides have been in constant communication." It added, "Beijing has invited diplomats from the EU and its member states posted in China to visit Xinjiang many times. However, the trip has not materialized due to preconditions set by the EU side, which are unacceptable to any sovereign state."



China has warned that any interference in internal affairs will be met with a strong and resolute response. The mission rejected the EEAS' remarks, saying the statement is in "total disregard of facts and confounding black and white".

'EU in no position to make groundless accusations': China



The Chinese mission further said, "We express our strong disapproval of and firm opposition to it. The document, listing what the EU has done on Xinjiang in recent years, is clear evidence of its interference in China's internal affairs under the pretext of the so-called Xinjiang-related issues and fully exposes its hypocrisy on human rights issues. The EU side is in no position to make groundless accusations."

"Over the past few decades, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, Xinjiang has made unprecedented and historic progress in economic and social development, human rights, and people's wellbeing. No one knows better than the 25 million-plus Xinjiang people about Xinjiang's human rights situation and people's wellbeing," the statement read.

Last month, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had called for meaningful access to verify the serious reports of human rights violations and the genocide of Uyghur Muslims. A systemic cleansing of the indigenous population including 11 ethnic Muslims who live in the northwestern region of Xinjiang is being undertaken in China in the name of 're-education'. Despite the reports and US sanctions against Chinese agencies linked to abuses in Xinjiang, China has denied any human rights abuse of Uyghur Muslims.

