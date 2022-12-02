China-funded Bridge Project Could Endanger Coral Reef In Southern Philippines: Report

In the Philippines, a bridge project funded by China that connects Davao city with the Samal islands in the southern part of the nation is endangering a coral reef habitat there, as per The Singapore Post. The third-largest city in Davao and a tourist island will be connected by a 3.81-km, four-lane Connector Bridge. Furthermore, the bridge is expected to be completed by the year 2027 and will have a daily capacity of up to 25,000 cars. Additionally, it is anticipated to shorten the distance between Samal and Davao City.

Environmental experts claimed that despite all the hype surrounding the project, the bridge's landing position will be near Paradise Reef which acts as a natural defense against storms as well as sea level rise. The 7,500 square meter Paradise Reef, as per The Singapore Post, is essential for protecting coastal communities from the consequences of climate change. According to the report, the bridge will link Davao City's R. Castillo-Daang Maharlika intersection to the Samal Circumferential Road.

It is to mention that the inauguration ceremony of the project was held in October and was attended by President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos.

Further, the local population close to the reef is alarmed by the recent events and has questioned the Philippine government and other parties' involvement in the project's decision. John Lacson, a marine scientist living in Davao, said that neither Samal Island nor Davao City own the bridge. He claimed, "This is part of the Republic of the Philippines and Filipino residents”.

Local population protested to raise concerns over the coral reef

The local population protested and expressed concerns, but the Philippine government opted to ignore them, ANI reported. Instead, the administration has decided to move forward with its goals and keep working with China, praising its support for modernity and the perceived benefits of progress.

According to the President, “This is not the only project that we have depended upon, the concessional loans and even grants from the government of the People’s Republic of China, and it is clear to see the benefits that those projects bring to our people, to our economy, and to the Philippines.”

President Marcos further expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for being a reliable partner in their infrastructure development initiative. Marcos remarked, “It is always a pleasure as a nation to join hands with you for the eventual success of this endeavor," Xinhua reported. He expressed excitement for deepening bilateral ties.

Additionally, Sara Duterte, the vice president of the Philippines and a former mayor of Davao, as well as Huang Xilian, the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines, also attended the event.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash/ Representative)