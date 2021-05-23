China Gradually Invading Bhutan, Builds 'whole Town' Inside Himalayan Neighbour: Study

China has been invading its neighbour Bhutan for several years now, the latest research concluded. As per news agency ANI citing an Australian media report, the paper published by the journal Foreign Policy has stated that China has built an entire town, replete with roads, a power plant, two CPC buildings, a communications base, military and police outposts and a warehouse, almost 8 kilometres into Bhutan.

In early April, China also welcomed a delegation of international visitors to the city of Kunming in Yunnan province. The delegation discussed China’s mountainous southern border that remains uninhabited and consists of wild terrain. Bhutan has a population of 800,000 as opposed to China’s massive 1.4 billion. Noting the difference in population, the research paper stated that “there is little Bhutan can do” except watching Beijing’s ambitious expansion of its territory and eating up ‘large gulps’ of the tiny neighbour.

"This involves a strategy that is more provocative than anything China has done on its land borders in the past," wrote Robert Barnett in Foreign Policy earlier this month, as per ANI.

The largely Buddhist Bhutanese have a lot in common with the people living in Tibet that now lies within China. However, diplomatically and economically, the government in Thimpu has stronger ties with India. Meanwhile, Beijing doesn't even have an embassy in Bhutan. It is not new that China and Bhutan don’t agree on the location of their 470-kilometre border. By some of the accounts, Beijing claims 12% of the territory governed by Thimpu. Both nations held their 25th meeting in Kunming concerning the frontier.

China building ‘whole town’ within another nation

China is long known to have interfered in disputed territories and make its way to claim it, but reports stated that building a ‘whole nation’ within the internationally recognised territory of another nation is ‘striking’ even if the region is disputed. Named Gyalaphug, or Jieluobu in Chinese, an administration block at its centre features a hammer and sickle. Reportedly, a banner close by proclaims “Resolutely uphold the core position of General Secretary Xi Jinping!" Reportedly, it is estimated that several hundred people and even more yaks could now live in Gyalaphug. That number is further boosted by a rotation of construction workers, party members, police and soldiers.

"There is little that Bhutan can do," said Barnett as per ANI, considering that China would know it's evidently violating a 1998 agreement to leave the disputed areas be, reported Australian media outlet.

IMAGE: AP