China: Heavy Rains Impact Over 2 Million People In Jiangxi; Over 3 Lakh People Relocated

Around 2.05 million people have been impacted by heavy rainfall in China's Jiangxi province until Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The rainfall between June 16-June 21 has caused havoc in 74 counties of Jiangxi, Xinhua reported. The provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said that the heavy rainfall led to 3,02,000 people being evacuated and taken to other places.

The rainfall has damaged nearly 150,000 hectares of cropland and caused an economic loss of 6.79 billion yuan (Rs 79,42,45,62,705.60). Around 71,000 pieces of relief supplies including tents, towels and folding beds have been given to people who have been affected by the floods. The authorities in the province upgraded the flood control emergency response to level II at 10 a.m. on Saturday, 25 June.

Over 3.75 million people affected in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region due to flooding

Meanwhile, more than 3.75 million people have been affected due to heavy rains and flooding in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Xinhua reported citing local authorities.

Guangxi has six times witnessed heavy rainfall during the flood season in 2022, with average rainfall recorded at 490.8 millimetres. The heavy rainfall led to 3,436 houses being submerged while 159,300 hectares of crops have been destroyed, as per the press release on the region's flood control and relief work. The rainfall has caused an economic loss of more than 12.48 billion yuan (Rs 1,45,98,21,12,307.20). More rains and typhoons are expected in the region, Xinhua reported citing an official from the region's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Heavy rains caused major flooding and landslides in southern China. The heavy rainfall destroyed buildings, crops as well as roads and swept away houses and vehicles, according to AP. The major flooding resulted in many people being forced to flee their homes. Rescue workers used inflatable boats to bring out people trapped in the homes in the flood-affected regions. The provincial emergency management department stated that about 274,000 people sought relief in Guangzhou province. As per the AP report, China experiences flooding during summer, which particularly is witnessed in central and southern regions of China.

Image: AP

Inputs from AP